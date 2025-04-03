Left Menu

Cathay Pacific Soars Again: Resuming Direct Flights Between Hyderabad and Hong Kong

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited has resumed its thrice-weekly, non-stop passenger service from Hyderabad to Hong Kong, a key step in reviving its operations in India post-COVID-19. The resumption enhances connectivity, business ties, and cultural exchange between India and Hong Kong while increasing cargo capacity for perishable goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Cathay Pacific Airways Limited celebrates a major milestone with the resumption of its non-stop passenger flights from Hyderabad to Hong Kong. The service, which operates three times a week, fortifies the airline's presence in five major Indian cities, reaffirming its commitment to bridging India with Hong Kong.

Suspended in 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the flight services officially took off on March 31 of this year. The revived operation aims to bolster business, tourism, and cultural linkages between the two regions, while also enhancing cargo options, especially for time-sensitive shipments.

This development is a cornerstone of Cathay Pacific's broader strategy to expand in India. By increasing flight frequencies to a total of 43 per week from five Indian locations by September 2025, the airline focuses on offering greater connectivity with exceptional service. Notable growth in passenger traffic at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport mirrors this optimistic trend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

