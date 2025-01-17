Feathers and Blood: The Boeing Jet Mystery
Investigators have found bird feathers and blood in the engines of a Boeing jet that crashed in South Korea. This finding could indicate a bird strike as the cause. The South Korea transport ministry has yet to comment on the investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 17-01-2025 08:12 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 08:12 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
Investigators have discovered bird feathers and blood in the two engines of the Boeing jet that crashed in South Korea, a source close to the investigation revealed to Reuters on Friday.
The presence of feathers and blood suggests a possible bird strike as the cause of the crash.
South Korea's transport ministry has not yet provided a comment regarding the ongoing investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
