Feathers and Blood: The Boeing Jet Mystery

Investigators have found bird feathers and blood in the engines of a Boeing jet that crashed in South Korea. This finding could indicate a bird strike as the cause. The South Korea transport ministry has yet to comment on the investigation.

Updated: 17-01-2025 08:12 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 08:12 IST
Investigators have discovered bird feathers and blood in the two engines of the Boeing jet that crashed in South Korea, a source close to the investigation revealed to Reuters on Friday.

The presence of feathers and blood suggests a possible bird strike as the cause of the crash.

South Korea's transport ministry has not yet provided a comment regarding the ongoing investigation.

