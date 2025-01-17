Left Menu

Steady Gains: India's Projected Economic Growth

The World Bank projects India's economic growth to remain steady at 6.7% annually from April 2025 for two fiscal years. While private investment rises and the services sector expands, public investment is moderating. Elsewhere in South Asia, political instability and economic policies shape varying growth forecasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-01-2025 09:14 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 09:14 IST
Steady Gains: India's Projected Economic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The World Bank forecasts India's economic growth at a steady 6.7% per annum for the two fiscals starting April 2025, highlighting the stability expected in South Asia's largest economy.

This prediction aligns with South Asia's overall growth trajectory, anticipated to hit 6.2% in 2025-26, driven by India's firm economic expansion.

However, challenges persist. In Bangladesh, ongoing political instability and policy uncertainties dampen investor confidence, contributing to a revised growth forecast of 4.1% for FY2024/25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
3
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025