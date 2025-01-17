Steady Gains: India's Projected Economic Growth

The World Bank forecasts India's economic growth at a steady 6.7% per annum for the two fiscals starting April 2025, highlighting the stability expected in South Asia's largest economy.

This prediction aligns with South Asia's overall growth trajectory, anticipated to hit 6.2% in 2025-26, driven by India's firm economic expansion.

However, challenges persist. In Bangladesh, ongoing political instability and policy uncertainties dampen investor confidence, contributing to a revised growth forecast of 4.1% for FY2024/25.

(With inputs from agencies.)