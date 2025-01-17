Steady Gains: India's Projected Economic Growth
The World Bank projects India's economic growth to remain steady at 6.7% annually from April 2025 for two fiscal years. While private investment rises and the services sector expands, public investment is moderating. Elsewhere in South Asia, political instability and economic policies shape varying growth forecasts.
The World Bank forecasts India's economic growth at a steady 6.7% per annum for the two fiscals starting April 2025, highlighting the stability expected in South Asia's largest economy.
This prediction aligns with South Asia's overall growth trajectory, anticipated to hit 6.2% in 2025-26, driven by India's firm economic expansion.
However, challenges persist. In Bangladesh, ongoing political instability and policy uncertainties dampen investor confidence, contributing to a revised growth forecast of 4.1% for FY2024/25.
