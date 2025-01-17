Internet Trends in India: Online Learning Lags Behind

In a new report by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and Kantar, online learning emerges as the least favored activity among internet users nationwide. The findings indicate a mere 3% engagement in online learning platforms compared to other dominant online activities.

Communication remains the most democratized internet activity, surpassing 75% usage, while social media and OTT content streaming attract 74% and 54% of users, respectively. Despite increased internet penetration in India, online learning continues to lag amongst popular activities.

Projections estimate India will surpass 900 million internet users by 2025, predominantly powered by substantial growth in rural areas, now comprising 55% of the user base. The report also highlights a significant reduction in the gender gap, with male users at 53% and female users at 47%.

