India Global Forum Launches in USA: Bridging Democracies
India Global Forum launched in the USA, hosting closed-door discussions among Indian and US leaders. The dialogue focused on US-India relations, including geopolitics, security, and economic opportunities. Key figures shared insights on bilateral collaboration and global trends under President Trump's administration.
In a significant milestone, the India Global Forum (IGF) officially commenced operations in the United States. The forum, held ahead of President Trump's second inauguration, drew Indian business elites and US policymakers into exclusive dialogues, emphasizing mutual interests in geopolitics, security, and economic cooperation.
The event facilitated candid discussions on populism, shifts in US politics, and the influence of the Indian diaspora. Deliberations spanned digital infrastructure, technology, and foreign investment, aiming to bolster bilateral ties.
Speakers included Manoj Ladwa, Jacob Helberg, Ajit Pai, and Dhruva Jaishankar, who offered insights into current US-India dynamics. The day concluded with a reception at India House, highlighting commitment to deepening bilateral engagement.
