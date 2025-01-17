Guangdong's Unstoppable Economic Triumph

Guangdong province is celebrating its economic prowess as the governor's report highlights a GDP surpassing 14 trillion yuan, marking the 36th year it ranks first in China. The region also saw imports and exports spike by 9.8%, surpassing 9 trillion yuan in 2024, setting new records.

Record numbers attended this year's Canton Fair, while Guangzhou and Shenzhen pioneer wholly foreign-owned hospitals. Technological advancements also marked the year with Amazon's new innovation center in Shenzhen. This development aids local e-commerce businesses in expanding globally.

Manufacturing in Guangdong continued its upward trend, cushioning the economic effects of domestic real estate adjustments. The province's industrial sector contributed approximately 50% of its GDP growth. In tech advancements, Guangdong remains a leader in innovation, with over 77,000 high-tech enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)