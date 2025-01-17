Guangdong's Unstoppable Economic Triumph
In the latest government report, Guangdong province's GDP topped 14 trillion yuan, maintaining its top position in China. The province saw a significant increase in imports, exports, and manufacturing, contributing to strong economic foundations. Guangdong continues to lead in innovation and industrial development with remarkable achievements in 2024.
Guangdong province is celebrating its economic prowess as the governor's report highlights a GDP surpassing 14 trillion yuan, marking the 36th year it ranks first in China. The region also saw imports and exports spike by 9.8%, surpassing 9 trillion yuan in 2024, setting new records.
Record numbers attended this year's Canton Fair, while Guangzhou and Shenzhen pioneer wholly foreign-owned hospitals. Technological advancements also marked the year with Amazon's new innovation center in Shenzhen. This development aids local e-commerce businesses in expanding globally.
Manufacturing in Guangdong continued its upward trend, cushioning the economic effects of domestic real estate adjustments. The province's industrial sector contributed approximately 50% of its GDP growth. In tech advancements, Guangdong remains a leader in innovation, with over 77,000 high-tech enterprises.
