Left Menu

Guangdong's Unstoppable Economic Triumph

In the latest government report, Guangdong province's GDP topped 14 trillion yuan, maintaining its top position in China. The province saw a significant increase in imports, exports, and manufacturing, contributing to strong economic foundations. Guangdong continues to lead in innovation and industrial development with remarkable achievements in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guangzhou | Updated: 17-01-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 12:42 IST
Guangdong's Unstoppable Economic Triumph
  • Country:
  • China

Guangdong province is celebrating its economic prowess as the governor's report highlights a GDP surpassing 14 trillion yuan, marking the 36th year it ranks first in China. The region also saw imports and exports spike by 9.8%, surpassing 9 trillion yuan in 2024, setting new records.

Record numbers attended this year's Canton Fair, while Guangzhou and Shenzhen pioneer wholly foreign-owned hospitals. Technological advancements also marked the year with Amazon's new innovation center in Shenzhen. This development aids local e-commerce businesses in expanding globally.

Manufacturing in Guangdong continued its upward trend, cushioning the economic effects of domestic real estate adjustments. The province's industrial sector contributed approximately 50% of its GDP growth. In tech advancements, Guangdong remains a leader in innovation, with over 77,000 high-tech enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025