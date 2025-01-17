Chinese Vice Premier to Address Global Leaders at Davos

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang is set to participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, from January 19 to 24. The announcement came from a foreign ministry spokesperson on Friday.

In addition to his engagement at the World Economic Forum, Vice Premier Ding will conduct visits to Switzerland and the Netherlands. These visits are likely to involve bilateral discussions focusing on international cooperation and economic development.

The spokesman's announcement highlights China's active role in global economic conversations and its efforts to strengthen diplomatic ties with key European nations during this significant international assembly.

