Left Menu

Switzerland Criticizes U.S. Tariffs, Awaits Diplomatic Resolution

Switzerland's government criticized the Trump administration's tariffs, labeling them as puzzling, but refrained from immediate retaliatory measures. The newly imposed U.S. import duties are higher on Swiss goods at 31% compared to 20% on EU imports and 10% on British goods, sparking diplomatic tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:51 IST
Switzerland Criticizes U.S. Tariffs, Awaits Diplomatic Resolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In response to unexpected trade tariffs from the United States, Switzerland's government expressed its bewilderment, branding the measures as 'incomprehensible'. The tariffs, directed by President Donald Trump, place heavier levies on Swiss goods than those from the European Union or Britain.

President Trump has imposed a hefty 31% tariff on imports coming from Switzerland. In comparison, goods from the European Union face a 20% duty, while British imports are subject to only a 10% tariff, highlighting a significant disparity in trade policies.

Despite these challenges, Switzerland's government announced it currently has no plans for retaliation. The decision signifies a quest for diplomatic avenues to resolve the trade discrepancies and avoid escalating trade tensions between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025