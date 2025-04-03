Switzerland Criticizes U.S. Tariffs, Awaits Diplomatic Resolution

In response to unexpected trade tariffs from the United States, Switzerland's government expressed its bewilderment, branding the measures as 'incomprehensible'. The tariffs, directed by President Donald Trump, place heavier levies on Swiss goods than those from the European Union or Britain.

President Trump has imposed a hefty 31% tariff on imports coming from Switzerland. In comparison, goods from the European Union face a 20% duty, while British imports are subject to only a 10% tariff, highlighting a significant disparity in trade policies.

Despite these challenges, Switzerland's government announced it currently has no plans for retaliation. The decision signifies a quest for diplomatic avenues to resolve the trade discrepancies and avoid escalating trade tensions between the nations.

