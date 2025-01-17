Left Menu

Hong Kong Raises Travel Alert for Myanmar Regions

The Hong Kong government has heightened its travel warning to a 'significant threat' level for south-eastern Myanmar, advising residents to reconsider non-essential travel due to reports of Hong Kong citizens being lured into illegal work activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:22 IST
The Hong Kong government has escalated its travel warning for south-eastern Myanmar to a 'significant threat' level due to recent incidents involving Hong Kong residents.

These cases involve individuals reportedly being coerced into unauthorized work activities in the region, prompting the government to issue warnings.

A government spokesman emphasized that residents should reconsider their travel plans and exercise increased caution if they are already in Myanmar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

