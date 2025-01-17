Hong Kong Raises Travel Alert for Myanmar Regions
The Hong Kong government has heightened its travel warning to a 'significant threat' level for south-eastern Myanmar, advising residents to reconsider non-essential travel due to reports of Hong Kong citizens being lured into illegal work activities.
These cases involve individuals reportedly being coerced into unauthorized work activities in the region, prompting the government to issue warnings.
A government spokesman emphasized that residents should reconsider their travel plans and exercise increased caution if they are already in Myanmar.
