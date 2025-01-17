Hatsun Agro Product Ltd Sees Growth Despite Decline in Quarterly Profits

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, India's leading dairy manufacturer, announced a post-tax profit of Rs 40.94 crore for the October-December 2024 quarter. This marks a decline from the Rs 57.40 crore profit recorded in the same quarter last year, the company reported on Friday.

Despite the dip in quarterly profit, Hatsun Agro Product's financial year performance shows growth. For the nine months ending December 31, 2024, the firm's profit after tax increased to Rs 235.80 crore, compared to Rs 215.13 crore during the same period the previous year.

The company's total income also experienced an upswing. Quarterly revenue rose to Rs 2,012 crore from Rs 1,891.56 crore, while the nine-month earnings surged to Rs 6,467.95 crore, compared to Rs 5,963.95 crore during the same timeframe last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)