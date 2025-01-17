Left Menu

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd Sees Growth Despite Decline in Quarterly Profits

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 40.94 crore for the quarter ending December 2024, down from Rs 57.40 crore the previous year. Despite the decline, total income for the nine months ending December increased significantly to Rs 6,467.95 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-01-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 16:36 IST
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd Sees Growth Despite Decline in Quarterly Profits
  • Country:
  • India

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, India's leading dairy manufacturer, announced a post-tax profit of Rs 40.94 crore for the October-December 2024 quarter. This marks a decline from the Rs 57.40 crore profit recorded in the same quarter last year, the company reported on Friday.

Despite the dip in quarterly profit, Hatsun Agro Product's financial year performance shows growth. For the nine months ending December 31, 2024, the firm's profit after tax increased to Rs 235.80 crore, compared to Rs 215.13 crore during the same period the previous year.

The company's total income also experienced an upswing. Quarterly revenue rose to Rs 2,012 crore from Rs 1,891.56 crore, while the nine-month earnings surged to Rs 6,467.95 crore, compared to Rs 5,963.95 crore during the same timeframe last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025