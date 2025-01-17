Bank Capital Rule Delay: Global Reforms in the Balance

The Bank of England announced a one-year delay for implementing stricter bank capital rules, pushing the date to January 2027. The decision awaits clarity on the stance of the United States under President Donald Trump, influencing the European Union to reassess its options.

The global banking standards, crafted by the Basel Committee, aim to secure the banking system post the 2008 financial crisis. While the European Union intends to enforce these by January 2026, its next steps remain under consideration. The potential U.S. reluctance to fully adopt these reforms poses a significant hurdle.

British bank shares experienced modest gains following the announcement, aligning with broader market trends. However, analysts predict a subdued impact of these reforms on capital requirements, as indicated by the Bank of England's communication. International coordination is deemed crucial due to banking's cross-border nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)