Left Menu

Strategic Merger: KIOCL and NMDC Set for Union

The government is exploring the merger of KIOCL and NMDC to counter KIOCL's losses. Despite KIOCL's significant pellet production capacity, state cooperation issues have hampered its performance. Union Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy disclosed the merger consideration during a press conference announcing a revival package for Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 18:32 IST
Strategic Merger: KIOCL and NMDC Set for Union
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government is contemplating a merger between KIOCL and NMDC as a strategic move to mitigate financial losses faced by KIOCL. Union Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy revealed this development during a press meet where he discussed the revival plans for Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd worth Rs 11,440 crore.

KIOCL, a key player under the Ministry of Steel, operates a 3.5 million tonne per annum iron-oxide pellet plant alongside a pig iron blast furnace unit in Mangaluru, Karnataka. The situation has been affected by the lack of cooperation from the Karnataka state government.

NMDC, also operating under the Steel Ministry, plays a crucial role in fulfilling 20 percent of India's iron ore demand. The merger consideration aims to enhance operational efficiency and address the financial challenges faced by KIOCL.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025