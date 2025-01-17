Himachal CM Unveils Rs 675 Crore Projects in Kangra

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is spearheading development in Kangra district with the announcement of projects totaling Rs 675 crore during his nine-day winter stay. The initiatives include an array of infrastructural projects, notably a 750 KW solar power plant among others, aimed at revitalizing the region.

Sukhu commenced his visit by inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for projects worth Rs 19.55 crore in Dharamshala. These projects encompass a women's police station, a new Zila Parishad building, and more, indicating the government's commitment to addressing local needs.

The Chief Minister emphasized that strengthening Kangra's rural economy is a priority, as demonstrated by the upcoming Rs 250 crore milk processing unit in Dhagwar. Sukhu's visit underscores the government's dedication to understanding and solving regional challenges through direct engagement with the populace.

