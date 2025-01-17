Left Menu

Himachal CM Unveils Rs 675 Crore Projects in Kangra

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu initiates development projects worth Rs 675 crore in Kangra during a nine-day winter visit. This includes solar power, a milk unit, and other infrastructural projects aimed at boosting the local economy. The focus is on comprehensive regional growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:34 IST
Himachal CM Unveils Rs 675 Crore Projects in Kangra
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is spearheading development in Kangra district with the announcement of projects totaling Rs 675 crore during his nine-day winter stay. The initiatives include an array of infrastructural projects, notably a 750 KW solar power plant among others, aimed at revitalizing the region.

Sukhu commenced his visit by inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for projects worth Rs 19.55 crore in Dharamshala. These projects encompass a women's police station, a new Zila Parishad building, and more, indicating the government's commitment to addressing local needs.

The Chief Minister emphasized that strengthening Kangra's rural economy is a priority, as demonstrated by the upcoming Rs 250 crore milk processing unit in Dhagwar. Sukhu's visit underscores the government's dedication to understanding and solving regional challenges through direct engagement with the populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025