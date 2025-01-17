EU-India Trade Talks: A New Chapter on the Horizon
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is set to discuss a proposed free trade agreement with Maros Sefcovic of the European Commission in Brussels. Talks will address trade relations, the FTA's potential, and global economic conditions. The discussions are part of the renewed India-EU trade negotiations.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is slated for key discussions in Brussels with Maros Sefcovic of the European Commission about a potential free trade agreement, according to an official statement released on Friday.
Aside from this pivotal meeting, Minister Goyal is expected to engage with World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonzo-Iweala and Belgian Trade Minister Bernard Quintin amid the scheduled visit.
Goyal and Sefcovic's discussions will cover the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement negotiations and the Trade and Technology Council framework, as they aim to streamline the bilateral trade relationship further. This comes as the tenth round of FTA talks looms in March, following a wide-ranging ninth round held earlier.
