Rijiju Challenges Rahul Gandhi's Absence in Critical Waqf Bill Debate
Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed surprise at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's absence from the Waqf Amendment Bill debate. Rijiju suggested pressure from the Christian community influenced Gandhi's decision. The bill, passed after intense parliamentary sessions, seeks to improve management of India's extensive waqf properties.
Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has raised questions over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's absence from the crucial debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha. Rijiju suggested that Gandhi's decision might stem from pressure exerted by the Christian community.
Parliament swiftly passed the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, during the budget session, securing presidential assent afterward. Rijiju noted that despite forming a key part of the opposition, Gandhi remained conspicuously absent till the late voting stages. He speculated that Gandhi preferred to avoid potential backlash by steering clear of the charged discussions.
The Amendment Bill seeks to address longstanding concerns about waqf property management. Rijiju cited support from Christian groups in Kerala while emphasizing that diverse sections of the Muslim community back the legislation. He urged critics to scrutinize the bill's provisions, which aim to curb misuse and assure better accountability of waqf entities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
