Left Menu

Rijiju Challenges Rahul Gandhi's Absence in Critical Waqf Bill Debate

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed surprise at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's absence from the Waqf Amendment Bill debate. Rijiju suggested pressure from the Christian community influenced Gandhi's decision. The bill, passed after intense parliamentary sessions, seeks to improve management of India's extensive waqf properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:02 IST
Rijiju Challenges Rahul Gandhi's Absence in Critical Waqf Bill Debate
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has raised questions over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's absence from the crucial debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha. Rijiju suggested that Gandhi's decision might stem from pressure exerted by the Christian community.

Parliament swiftly passed the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, during the budget session, securing presidential assent afterward. Rijiju noted that despite forming a key part of the opposition, Gandhi remained conspicuously absent till the late voting stages. He speculated that Gandhi preferred to avoid potential backlash by steering clear of the charged discussions.

The Amendment Bill seeks to address longstanding concerns about waqf property management. Rijiju cited support from Christian groups in Kerala while emphasizing that diverse sections of the Muslim community back the legislation. He urged critics to scrutinize the bill's provisions, which aim to curb misuse and assure better accountability of waqf entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025