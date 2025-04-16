Delhi BJP Criticizes Congress for National Herald Protest: A 'Thief Crying Foul'

The BJP's Delhi unit has launched a scathing attack on the Congress, likening its protest against the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) chargesheet to a 'thief crying foul.' The chargesheet implicates leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the long-standing National Herald case.

On Wednesday, Congress members gathered outside their headquarters on Akbar Road, expressing dismay over the charges against their key figures. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva dismissed claims of political vendetta, citing the case's origin during Congress' own rule.

Sachdeva criticized Congress for allegedly transforming a legal issue into a political storm, suggesting that the Gandhi family's 'greed' led to their current predicament. The ED accuses the Gandhis of laundering Rs 988 crore in a complex legal scenario unfolding over 13 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)