Sarla Aviation Unveils 'Shunya': Pioneering Urban Mobility with Electric Air Taxi

Sarla Aviation introduced its electric air taxi, Shunya, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The startup aims to revolutionize urban transport in India with plans to launch in Bangalore by 2028. Shunya offers speedy, short-distance travel and plans to extend services to major cities post-launch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sarla Aviation unveiled its prototype air taxi, Shunya, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo on Friday, marking a significant step toward transforming urban transport in India. The company aims to launch its electric flying taxis in Bangalore by 2028.

Shunya, capable of reaching speeds up to 250 km per hour, is optimized for short trips of 20-30 km, offering a solution to heavily congested urban areas. The platform, named after India's pioneering woman pilot Sarla Thukral, recently secured USD 10 million in Series A funding.

With services eventually extending to Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune, Sarla Aviation also plans to offer an air ambulance service, addressing critical healthcare needs. The new funding will accelerate technology development and research efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

