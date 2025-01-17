Sarla Aviation Unveils 'Shunya': Pioneering Urban Mobility with Electric Air Taxi

Sarla Aviation unveiled its prototype air taxi, Shunya, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo on Friday, marking a significant step toward transforming urban transport in India. The company aims to launch its electric flying taxis in Bangalore by 2028.

Shunya, capable of reaching speeds up to 250 km per hour, is optimized for short trips of 20-30 km, offering a solution to heavily congested urban areas. The platform, named after India's pioneering woman pilot Sarla Thukral, recently secured USD 10 million in Series A funding.

With services eventually extending to Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune, Sarla Aviation also plans to offer an air ambulance service, addressing critical healthcare needs. The new funding will accelerate technology development and research efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)