The Legacy Brewing Company: A New Landmark in Bangalore's Hospitality Scene

The Legacy Brewing Company, one of Asia’s largest breweries, has opened in Bangalore's Rajarajeshwari Nagar. Founded by Bharath V C and team, it offers 4,000 seats and a family-friendly atmosphere by day. Emphasizing quality and community, it boasts premium ingredients and versatile event spaces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-12-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 17:25 IST
The Legacy Brewing Company, a major new player in Asia's brewing scene, has launched in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bangalore. Founded by Bharath V C, Chitti Babu, and Bhavana V C, the venture aims to be more than just another brewery, serving as a neighborhood hub for both family gatherings and social outings. With seating for 4,000 patrons, the company highlights its community focus and dedication to quality.

The interior design emphasizes warmth and spaciousness, incorporating natural materials like wood and terracotta. The venue stays true to its roots while offering an escape from the rush of city life. Moye-themed sculptures are strategically placed to offer both cultural richness and symbolic protection.

With luxurious VIP lounges and versatile event spaces, including a 200-seat glass-enclosed area, the brewery accommodates everything from family functions to business events. The founders stress that their purpose extends beyond business, aiming to deliver meaningful experiences and long-term community value.

