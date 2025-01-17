Delhi Metro Disruption: Passenger Jumps, Traffic Temporarily Halted

A passenger at Delhi's Green Park metro station caused a temporary halt in services by jumping before a train on Friday evening. The disruption affected commuters travelling on the Yellow Line.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) reported that the incident occurred at approximately 7:49 pm, leading to a brief disruption lasting around 10 minutes. The train involved was bound for Samaypur Badli.

DMRC officials have since confirmed that services have resumed and are operating normally on the affected section.

(With inputs from agencies.)