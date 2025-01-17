Left Menu

Delhi Metro Disruption: Passenger Jumps, Traffic Temporarily Halted

A passenger jumped in front of a train at Delhi's Green Park metro station, causing a brief disruption on the Yellow Line for about 10 minutes. The incident occurred around 7:49 pm, but services resumed soon after. Officials confirmed normal operations have been restored.

A passenger at Delhi's Green Park metro station caused a temporary halt in services by jumping before a train on Friday evening. The disruption affected commuters travelling on the Yellow Line.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) reported that the incident occurred at approximately 7:49 pm, leading to a brief disruption lasting around 10 minutes. The train involved was bound for Samaypur Badli.

DMRC officials have since confirmed that services have resumed and are operating normally on the affected section.

(With inputs from agencies.)

