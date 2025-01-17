Left Menu

Electric Vehicles Steal the Show at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, major automakers like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai showcased new electric vehicles, reflecting a growing trend towards eco-friendly transportation. Maruti unveiled its e VITARA, intending to export it widely, while Hyundai launched its Creta Electric. Tata Motors and other luxury brands also revealed new EV models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 22:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Electric vehicles took center stage at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, showcasing innovation in the automotive sector. Major players like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India unveiled new electric models, signaling a significant shift towards sustainable mobility solutions.

Maruti Suzuki introduced its first battery electric vehicle, the e VITARA, aiming for a global market reach of over 100 countries. Additionally, Hyundai Motor India launched the Creta Electric with a base price of Rs 17.99 lakh, marking its entry into the electric vehicle landscape in India.

The expo highlighted a broader industry trend towards eco-friendly technology, with other notable unveilings from Tata Motors, Skoda, and luxury brands like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Porsche, who all presented their latest electric vehicle offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

