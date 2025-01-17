Left Menu

ECoR Boosts Indo-Nepal Trade with Steel Export Initiative

The East Coast Railway has initiated a new export route for BSRM Steel’s Re-Rolling Mills, sending semi-finished steel products from Odisha to Nepal. This venture marks the first shipment and is part of a broader Business Development Initiative aiming to improve regional trade and connectivity.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-01-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 22:42 IST
The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has launched a strategic export initiative, successfully facilitating the first shipment of semi-finished steel products from Nayagarh in Odisha's Kendujhar district to Nepal, officials announced. This marks a significant milestone for BSRM Steel's Re-Rolling Mills.

The inaugural shipment, comprising a rake of soft billets, was loaded on Friday, initiating what is anticipated to become a vital transportation link featuring an initial traffic flow of three rakes per month.

The initiative forms a part of ECoR's Business Development Initiative (BDU), aimed at boosting regional trade and improving connectivity for goods movement, notably steel products, to neighboring countries such as Nepal, thus highlighting the Railway's commitment to fostering industrial development and seamless cross-border movement of goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

