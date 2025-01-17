ECoR Boosts Indo-Nepal Trade with Steel Export Initiative

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has launched a strategic export initiative, successfully facilitating the first shipment of semi-finished steel products from Nayagarh in Odisha's Kendujhar district to Nepal, officials announced. This marks a significant milestone for BSRM Steel's Re-Rolling Mills.

The inaugural shipment, comprising a rake of soft billets, was loaded on Friday, initiating what is anticipated to become a vital transportation link featuring an initial traffic flow of three rakes per month.

The initiative forms a part of ECoR's Business Development Initiative (BDU), aimed at boosting regional trade and improving connectivity for goods movement, notably steel products, to neighboring countries such as Nepal, thus highlighting the Railway's commitment to fostering industrial development and seamless cross-border movement of goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)