Assam's Global Investment Drive: Roadshow in London Attracts Global Interest

The Assam Investment Roadshow in London showcased Assam's business potential to global investors, promoting the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit. Key dignitaries emphasized Assam's strategic location, resources, and investment opportunities. Discussions with UK's Minister for Indo-Pacific highlighted Assam's economic and cultural ties with the UK, aiming for enhanced collaboration.

Updated: 18-01-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 10:09 IST
Assam's Global Investment Drive: Roadshow in London Attracts Global Interest
Assam holds investment roadshow in London ahead of showpiece 'Advantage Assam' summit (Image: Assam government). Image Credit: ANI
The Assam government, in collaboration with the High Commission of India, organized the Assam Investment Roadshow in London, setting the stage for the forthcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 in Guwahati. This pivotal event aimed to captivate global investors by highlighting Assam's diverse business opportunities.

The summit, slated for February 25-26, 2025, emphasizes Assam's strategic northeastern location as a gateway to Southeast Asia. Key dignitaries, including Assam's Minister of Industries and Commerce Bimal Borah and Deputy High Commissioner Sujit Ghosh, underscored Assam's resource wealth, improving connectivity, government incentives, and its burgeoning infrastructure as compelling investment incentives.

The roadshow not only engaged investors but also stressed Assam's vision of sustainable economic growth. Borah's interaction with the UK's Minister for Indo-Pacific, Catherine West, explored strengthening economic and cultural ties, focusing on collaboration in research, infrastructure, and clean energy. These dialogues aim to position Assam as a leading trade and investment destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

