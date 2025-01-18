Left Menu

CREDAI-MCHI's 'Mall of Homes': A Game-Changer in Real Estate

CREDAI-MCHI inaugurated the 32nd Property and Home Finance Expo, 'Mall of Homes', in Mumbai. The event aims to revolutionize home-buying by offering exclusive deals, particularly for women homebuyers. With over 14000 attendees, the expo highlighted innovation, inclusivity, and opportunities in the real estate sector.

The 32nd Property and Home Finance Expo, 'Mall of Homes', was inaugurated by CREDAI-MCHI at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre. This milestone event attracted over 14,000 attendees and emphasized innovations to enhance the home-buying experience.

Key figures, including Bhushan Gagrani, IAS, and Vivek Phansalkar, I.P.S., were present as the event opened with elaborate ceremonies. Special focus was given to empowering women homebuyers, with exclusive discounts under the Stree Awas Yojna, highlighting inclusivity in the housing market.

The expo, with initiatives like the Ambassador Day and industry leader panels, promises to set new standards for real estate showcases. CREDAI-MCHI continues to bridge gaps between developers and buyers by integrating technology and transparency into real estate transactions.

