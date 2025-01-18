CREDAI-MCHI's 'Mall of Homes': A Game-Changer in Real Estate

The 32nd Property and Home Finance Expo, 'Mall of Homes', was inaugurated by CREDAI-MCHI at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre. This milestone event attracted over 14,000 attendees and emphasized innovations to enhance the home-buying experience.

Key figures, including Bhushan Gagrani, IAS, and Vivek Phansalkar, I.P.S., were present as the event opened with elaborate ceremonies. Special focus was given to empowering women homebuyers, with exclusive discounts under the Stree Awas Yojna, highlighting inclusivity in the housing market.

The expo, with initiatives like the Ambassador Day and industry leader panels, promises to set new standards for real estate showcases. CREDAI-MCHI continues to bridge gaps between developers and buyers by integrating technology and transparency into real estate transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)