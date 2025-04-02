Left Menu

IIFL Home Finance Earns Prestigious Recognition as 'Great Place to Work'

IIFL Home Finance has been awarded Great Place To Work Certification in India for 2025-2026, demonstrating its dedication to an inclusive workplace culture. With initiatives fostering respect and empowerment, the company celebrates this for the 7th consecutive year, emphasizing trust and strategic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 15:46 IST
IIFL Home Finance Earns Prestigious Recognition as 'Great Place to Work'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IIFL Home Finance, a leading entity in the housing finance sector, has been awarded the prestigious Great Place To Work Certification in India for the period from February 2025 to February 2026. This achievement underscores the company's steadfast commitment to fostering an inclusive and empowering workplace culture.

Under the leadership of CEO Mr. Monu Ratra, this marks the seventh consecutive year IIFL Home Finance has received this accolade, a testament to its culture of agility, accountability, and collaboration. The company expresses profound gratitude to its employees, customers, and stakeholders for their continuous support.

With a strong focus on providing affordable housing, IIFL Home Finance serves a wide demographic, including economically weaker sections across various cities. The company remains resolute in its mission to make housing accessible for all, leveraging insights and methodologies from the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025