IIFL Home Finance Earns Prestigious Recognition as 'Great Place to Work'

IIFL Home Finance, a leading entity in the housing finance sector, has been awarded the prestigious Great Place To Work Certification in India for the period from February 2025 to February 2026. This achievement underscores the company's steadfast commitment to fostering an inclusive and empowering workplace culture.

Under the leadership of CEO Mr. Monu Ratra, this marks the seventh consecutive year IIFL Home Finance has received this accolade, a testament to its culture of agility, accountability, and collaboration. The company expresses profound gratitude to its employees, customers, and stakeholders for their continuous support.

With a strong focus on providing affordable housing, IIFL Home Finance serves a wide demographic, including economically weaker sections across various cities. The company remains resolute in its mission to make housing accessible for all, leveraging insights and methodologies from the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work.

