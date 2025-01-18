Left Menu

Unveiling the Iconic MINI Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack

MINI India has launched the new MINI Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack, combining innovative technology with the sporty style and performance synonymous with MINI's racing heritage. Available in two colors, this model features a digital cockpit and boasts a 150 kW engine, emphasizing an environmentally conscious design.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 15:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

MINI India has introduced the latest iteration of its legendary MINI Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack, which marries cutting-edge technology with the hallmark sporty aesthetics inherent to the MINI brand. The model, showcased exclusively online, begins deliveries this April and continues MINI's tradition of combining classic design with modern advancements.

The new vehicle is available in striking Legend Grey and Midnight Black, featuring a high-tech interior with a 240mm Circular OLED touchscreen. Its exterior design, true to MINI's roots, is accentuated by a new John Cooper Works trim, offering a distinct grille, bumpers, and signature driving modes.

Performance is at the forefront, with its 150 kW/204 hp engine propelling the car from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.6 seconds. Coupled with the dynamic 7-Speed Double Clutch Steptronic Sport Transmission, this model ensures an exhilarating drive, underscored by comprehensive safety features and eco-conscious design elements.

