Oscars Introduce New Stunt Design Category for 2028

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled a new Oscars category dedicated to recognizing outstanding stunt design achievements, set to debut during the 100th Academy Awards in 2028 for films released in 2027, as reported by Variety.

The initiative, driven by director and producer David Leitch, who began his career in the film industry as a stunt performer, marks a significant milestone for the stunt community. Alongside stunt coordinator Chris O'Hara and others, Leitch made compelling presentations to the Academy, culminating in the Board of Governors' approval of this pioneering category.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and president Janet Yang expressed pride in honoring the vital contributions of stunt professionals, recognizing stunt design as a cornerstone of filmmaking. The rules for eligibility and voting will be disclosed in 2027. This follows the last new category for achievement in casting, created in 2024. Stuntmen's Association president Jeff Wolfe hailed the decision as a historic moment for the community, underscoring the bravery and creativity behind every stunt.

(With inputs from agencies.)