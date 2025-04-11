Left Menu

Oscars Introduce New Stunt Design Category for 2028

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the introduction of an annual competitive category for stunt design at the Oscars. Spearheaded by David Leitch, this category will debut at the 100th Academy Awards in 2028, acknowledging the critical role of stunts in filmmaking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 13:08 IST
Oscars Introduce New Stunt Design Category for 2028
Oscars 2025 (Image source: AMPAS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled a new Oscars category dedicated to recognizing outstanding stunt design achievements, set to debut during the 100th Academy Awards in 2028 for films released in 2027, as reported by Variety.

The initiative, driven by director and producer David Leitch, who began his career in the film industry as a stunt performer, marks a significant milestone for the stunt community. Alongside stunt coordinator Chris O'Hara and others, Leitch made compelling presentations to the Academy, culminating in the Board of Governors' approval of this pioneering category.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and president Janet Yang expressed pride in honoring the vital contributions of stunt professionals, recognizing stunt design as a cornerstone of filmmaking. The rules for eligibility and voting will be disclosed in 2027. This follows the last new category for achievement in casting, created in 2024. Stuntmen's Association president Jeff Wolfe hailed the decision as a historic moment for the community, underscoring the bravery and creativity behind every stunt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025