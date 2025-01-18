India's Growth Forecast Faces Global Headwinds

NITI Aayog member and eminent economist Arvind Virmani has adjusted his GDP growth forecast for India for the fiscal year 2025. Initially set between 6.5-7.5%, the projection is now lowered to 6.5-7% due to prevailing global uncertainties, particularly centering around the United States and China.

Virmani cites heightened political uncertainties in the US, notably from upcoming elections, as a significant influencing factor. These ripple effects, he argues, are also impacting Europe and China, thus indirectly affecting India. He also criticizes China's excessive capacity-building measures amidst its economic slowdown, which he believes exacerbate global risk aversion.

Despite these challenges, Virmani is optimistic about India's long-term economic prospects. He emphasizes the importance of sustaining a 6% growth rate over the next 25 years, potentially elevating India to a higher income bracket comparable to China. He also stresses the need for improved investment climates across Indian states.

