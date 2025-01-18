Left Menu

India's Growth Forecast Faces Global Headwinds

Economist Arvind Virmani revises India's GDP growth projection for FY'25 to 6.5-7% amid global uncertainties. Factors like US elections and China's slowdown impact projections. Despite challenges, Virmani is optimistic about India's long-term growth potential, urging improved investment climates across states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-01-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 16:13 IST
NITI Aayog member and eminent economist Arvind Virmani has adjusted his GDP growth forecast for India for the fiscal year 2025. Initially set between 6.5-7.5%, the projection is now lowered to 6.5-7% due to prevailing global uncertainties, particularly centering around the United States and China.

Virmani cites heightened political uncertainties in the US, notably from upcoming elections, as a significant influencing factor. These ripple effects, he argues, are also impacting Europe and China, thus indirectly affecting India. He also criticizes China's excessive capacity-building measures amidst its economic slowdown, which he believes exacerbate global risk aversion.

Despite these challenges, Virmani is optimistic about India's long-term economic prospects. He emphasizes the importance of sustaining a 6% growth rate over the next 25 years, potentially elevating India to a higher income bracket comparable to China. He also stresses the need for improved investment climates across Indian states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

