Assam's Pitch: UK Investments Invited for Transformative Growth

A delegation led by Assam’s Industries and Commerce Minister, Bimal Borah, made a compelling case for UK investment in Assam during a London Investor Meet this week.

The state delegation, organized by FICCI, presented sectoral benefits and extended an invitation to the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit in Guwahati. Borah underscored Assam's location as a crucial gateway to South-East Asia and outlined investor-friendly policies.

Highlighting the state’s economic potential, he mentioned a meeting with UK-Indo-Pacific Minister Catherine West to discuss economic ties, research, and clean energy cooperation. Sujit Ghosh, India’s Deputy High Commissioner to the UK, also stressed Assam's offerings, from tea to silk, emphasizing the UK-Assam partnership's strengthening foundation.

(With inputs from agencies.)