iPlanet Expands to Mumbai: Premium Apple Experience Awaits!

iPlanet, South India's acclaimed Apple Premium Partner, unveils its first stores in Mumbai's Vashi and Khar, offering exclusive launch discounts. With a reputation for innovation and customer satisfaction, iPlanet aims to deliver a superior Apple ecosystem experience, blending premium retail space with online convenience and unmatched service quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-01-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 18:07 IST
The Future of Tech Shines Bright - iPlanet, Apple's Premium Partner, arrives in Mumbai with two new stores. Image Credit: ANI
iPlanet, renowned as a leading Apple Premium Partner in South India, has officially entered the Mumbai market by launching two new stores located at Inorbit Mall, Vashi, and Linking Road, Khar. Known for its commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences, iPlanet is poised to extend its legacy in one of India's major business hubs.

These expansions signify more than just new locations; they reflect iPlanet's dedication to bridging online and offline services, providing a seamless shopping experience. By acquiring Maple stores in Mumbai and Mangalore, the brand integrates advanced e-commerce solutions to enhance customer engagement and elevate Apple interaction.

To commemorate the grand opening, iPlanet is offering exclusive discounts. Customers visiting the new stores between January 17th and 19th, 2025, can enjoy significant savings and benefits, such as a complimentary Easy Upgrade Plan during the purchase of an iPhone. This initiative underscores iPlanet's focus on enriching the Apple ecosystem with unmatched value.

(With inputs from agencies.)

