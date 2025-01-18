India and Singapore: Building a New Economic Pole

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam heralded India as a rising force in the global economy during his recent visit to Odisha. He highlighted Singapore's intent to contribute to India's semiconductor and air connectivity sectors.

Shanmugaratnam emphasized a shared vision between the two nations, with parallel priorities outlined under the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable. Collaborative efforts include developing the semiconductor ecosystem and potential new industrial parks through Singapore's Sembcorp.

The President noted the importance of sustainability and connectivity, citing India's renewable energy potential and the air service agreement's expansion as crucial areas for cooperation. Such collaborations, he stated, promise economic benefits for both countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)