Left Menu

India and Singapore: Building a New Economic Pole

Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam highlights India as a key emerging pole in the world economy. Both nations aim to collaborate on the semiconductor ecosystem, air connectivity, and sustainability. Emphasizing similar priorities, Singapore seeks to invest in India's growth sectors, including new industrial parks and skill development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-01-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 20:11 IST
India and Singapore: Building a New Economic Pole
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam heralded India as a rising force in the global economy during his recent visit to Odisha. He highlighted Singapore's intent to contribute to India's semiconductor and air connectivity sectors.

Shanmugaratnam emphasized a shared vision between the two nations, with parallel priorities outlined under the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable. Collaborative efforts include developing the semiconductor ecosystem and potential new industrial parks through Singapore's Sembcorp.

The President noted the importance of sustainability and connectivity, citing India's renewable energy potential and the air service agreement's expansion as crucial areas for cooperation. Such collaborations, he stated, promise economic benefits for both countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025