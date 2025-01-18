Left Menu

Accelerated Growth Ahead: India's Mobility Industry Targets $600 Billion by 2030

India's mobility sector is projected to double by 2030, reaching over USD 600 billion. Emerging revenue streams, such as electric and shared mobility, will add USD 100 billion. Consumer concerns around EV infrastructure, cost, and features persist, with women increasingly influencing EV decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 21:31 IST
  • India

The Indian mobility industry is on a rapid growth trajectory, expected to double and exceed USD 600 billion by 2030, a recent report from Google and the Boston Consulting Group has revealed.

Emerging revenue streams, particularly in electric, shared, and connected mobility, are forecasted to add USD 100 billion to the total market by the end of the decade, while traditional revenue sources will continue to play a substantial role, the report detailed.

Consumer insights show a growing interest in electric vehicles, especially among women, who now influence over half of the EV buying decisions. Concerns about EV infrastructure, cost, and features remain significant, but the demand for high-tech, practical solutions continues to drive market evolution.

