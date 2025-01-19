CapitaLand Invests in Hyderabad IT Park Development
CapitaLand Group plans a Rs 450 crore investment in Hyderabad to develop a 1 million square foot IT park. This initiative aligns with CapitaLand's strategy to cater to growing demands from GCCs and blue-chip companies, reinforcing Hyderabad's status as a business and technology hub.
- Country:
- India
CapitaLand Group, a Singapore-based real estate giant, announced its Rs 450 crore investment aimed at developing a state-of-the-art IT park in Hyderabad, spanning 1 million square feet.
The announcement followed a high-level meeting in Singapore, attended by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, alongside CapitaLand executives. This significant investment is seen as a milestone for Hyderabad's reputation as a premier business and technology hub.
This project is poised to support the growing demand for premium facilities from Global Capability Centers and blue-chip companies. CapitaLand is also engaged in other projects like a 25 MW data centre, expected by 2025, and the second phase of redevelopment at the International Tech Park Hyderabad, anticipated by 2028.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nipha Group Unveils Ambitious Investment Strategy on 65th Anniversary
High-Stakes Investment Fraud: Nagpur Businessman's Ordeal
China's Stock Exchanges Court Foreign Investment Amid Market Challenges
US-India Investment Talks: Chhattisgarh's Emerging Opportunities
Soaring Investments Revitalize India's Housing Market