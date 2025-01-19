Left Menu

CapitaLand Group plans a Rs 450 crore investment in Hyderabad to develop a 1 million square foot IT park. This initiative aligns with CapitaLand's strategy to cater to growing demands from GCCs and blue-chip companies, reinforcing Hyderabad's status as a business and technology hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-01-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 13:23 IST
CapitaLand Invests in Hyderabad IT Park Development
  • Country:
  • India

CapitaLand Group, a Singapore-based real estate giant, announced its Rs 450 crore investment aimed at developing a state-of-the-art IT park in Hyderabad, spanning 1 million square feet.

The announcement followed a high-level meeting in Singapore, attended by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, alongside CapitaLand executives. This significant investment is seen as a milestone for Hyderabad's reputation as a premier business and technology hub.

This project is poised to support the growing demand for premium facilities from Global Capability Centers and blue-chip companies. CapitaLand is also engaged in other projects like a 25 MW data centre, expected by 2025, and the second phase of redevelopment at the International Tech Park Hyderabad, anticipated by 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)

