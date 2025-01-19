Left Menu

Bangalore Metro Fare Hike: Rising Costs Squeeze Commuters

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited plans to increase fares by 30 to 40 percent due to escalating operational costs. This follows a recent bus fare increase by the state transport department. The BMRCL board is likely to approve the change this month to address financial commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-01-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 13:36 IST
The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is preparing to implement a notable fare hike, attributing the decision to rising operational costs, according to internal sources.

Reports indicate that fare adjustments will range between 30 and 40 percent, closely following a 15 percent bus fare increase by the state transport department.

An official from BMRCL stated that the board is nearing approval and the fare revision could take effect as early as this month, necessitated by increased operational expenses and financial obligations to lenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

