Bangalore Metro Fare Hike: Rising Costs Squeeze Commuters

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is preparing to implement a notable fare hike, attributing the decision to rising operational costs, according to internal sources.

Reports indicate that fare adjustments will range between 30 and 40 percent, closely following a 15 percent bus fare increase by the state transport department.

An official from BMRCL stated that the board is nearing approval and the fare revision could take effect as early as this month, necessitated by increased operational expenses and financial obligations to lenders.

