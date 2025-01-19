India and EU Align for Tech Advancements and Trade Excellence
India and the European Union have committed to enhancing their economic ties by developing advanced technologies and securing essential supply chains. Discussions between India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and EU Commissioner Maros Sefcovic focused on establishing a fair trade agenda and working towards a beneficial Free Trade Agreement.
India's Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, announced plans to collaborate with the European Union on advancing technology and ensuring vital raw material supply chains. This initiative aims to strengthen economic bonds between the two regions.
The discussions, held in Brussels with European Commissioner Maros Sefcovic, also highlighted the need for a commercially significant trade agenda. The goal is to forge a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that will overcome both tariff and non-tariff barriers.
A joint statement emphasized the importance of reducing dependency on non-market economies, promoting trade and sustainable development, and addressing existing challenges through continuous dialogue and cooperation.
