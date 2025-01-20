Left Menu

Trust Declines: India's Place in Global Confidence Barometer

India has moved to the third spot in global trust rankings, according to the Edelman Trust Barometer. Despite being a highly trusted nation, the country faces disparities in trust levels between rich and poor. Globally, the survey reveals rising public grievances and decreasing trust in leaders and institutions.

India has slid to the third position in global trust rankings in the newly released Edelman Trust Barometer, marking a decline in the people's trust in government, businesses, media, and NGOs. The findings highlight a trust disparity between low- and high-income groups, with wealthier individuals showing more optimism.

Globally, the barometer, unveiled before the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, reveals a broader trend of rising public grievances. Economic fears have transformed into resentment, with a majority believing institutions serve narrow interests while the common populace struggles.

Alarmingly, survey responses indicate increasing approval of hostile activism to incite change, amid concerns over misinformation and distrust in leadership. Edelman highlights an unprecedented disconnect, emphasizing a global need for transparency and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

