Left Menu

Rupee's Resilient Comeback: SBI Forecasts Currency Recovery Amid Global Challenges

The Indian rupee is poised for a robust rebound after current market volatilities dissipate, according to a State Bank of India report. Despite the Dollar Index's upward trend, parallels with 2016-2017 suggest a strong rupee recovery once economic uncertainties stabilize, aided by strategic interventions from the Reserve Bank of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 11:11 IST
Rupee's Resilient Comeback: SBI Forecasts Currency Recovery Amid Global Challenges
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

According to a recent report by the State Bank of India (SBI), the Indian rupee is expected to make a strong recovery once the current market uncertainties subside. SBI draws comparisons with the 2016-2017 period, which saw a significant rupee rebound after a volatile phase, despite a strong Dollar Index (DXY).

The report points out that while the Dollar Index may continue its upward trajectory, driven by factors such as global financial flows into the United States and pro-economic growth policies, emerging market currencies like the rupee face pressures. The potential for further US benchmark yield increases adds to the challenges, compounded by the impact of tariffs on inflation.

Domestically, India's currency in circulation has increased, and active interventions by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the forex market have attempted to stabilize the rupee's depreciation. The report suggests that as global economic uncertainties wane, the rupee is likely to recover, providing optimism for its future value.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025