Left Menu

Trump's Second Term: Markets Brace for Policy Moves

The dollar fell slightly while stocks showed cautious optimism as investors anticipated new policy actions from Donald Trump's second presidency. With an upcoming rate hike in Japan, the global market response was mixed. Key trade negotiations, especially with China, remained a focal point.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 11:54 IST
Trump's Second Term: Markets Brace for Policy Moves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar saw a minor decline, and stocks experienced cautious positivity on Monday as investors awaited expected policy announcements during Donald Trump's second term inauguration. A potential rate hike in Japan by the end of the week also caught investors' attention.

Trump, who took the oath at noon Eastern Time, has generated expectations of immediate executive orders. On Sunday, he pledged a revitalized American strength. However, his unpredictability was highlighted by the launch of a digital token on Friday, which initially surged but then fell as traders grew uneasy.

The global financial markets, particularly in Asia, are gearing up to react to these developments, taking into account looming U.S. tariffs and their potential impacts on trade dynamics, especially with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025