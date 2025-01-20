Left Menu

Nisus Finance Expands Footprint with Key Dubai Acquisitions

Nisus Finance Services Co Limited has acquired two Grade A residential properties in Dubai, boosting its assets under management by USD 55 million. This move cements its position in the region's real estate market, poised for growth with robust economic indicators and increasing demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-01-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 15:51 IST
Nisus Finance Expands Footprint with Key Dubai Acquisitions
Nisus Finance Expands in GCC, Adding USD 55 Million to Fund AUM through Strategic Real Estate Deals. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nisus Finance Services Co Limited (BSE- NISUS | 544296 | INE0DQN01013), an investment management leader specializing in urban infrastructure, has announced a strategic acquisition of two Grade A residential properties in Dubai. The newly acquired assets are in the prime areas of Jumeirah Village Circle and Al Furjan, facilitated through the Nisus High Yield Growth Fund Closed-Ended IC.

These investments add USD 55 million to the fund's assets under management (AUM), asserting Nisus Finance as a prominent player in Dubai's booming real estate sector. With the city's home sales surging by 25% in Q3 2024 and its GDP expected to rise by 4.6%, the acquisitions are ideally positioned for significant financial returns.

Nisus Finance has inaugurated a new office in Dubai to enhance its regional influence and capitalize on emerging opportunities. Chairman Amit Anil Goenka expressed enthusiasm for the growth prospects, highlighting the strategic acquisitions as the beginning of a period of substantial and sustained success in the GCC region's vibrant real estate market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025