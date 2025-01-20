Nisus Finance Expands Footprint with Key Dubai Acquisitions

Nisus Finance Services Co Limited (BSE- NISUS | 544296 | INE0DQN01013), an investment management leader specializing in urban infrastructure, has announced a strategic acquisition of two Grade A residential properties in Dubai. The newly acquired assets are in the prime areas of Jumeirah Village Circle and Al Furjan, facilitated through the Nisus High Yield Growth Fund Closed-Ended IC.

These investments add USD 55 million to the fund's assets under management (AUM), asserting Nisus Finance as a prominent player in Dubai's booming real estate sector. With the city's home sales surging by 25% in Q3 2024 and its GDP expected to rise by 4.6%, the acquisitions are ideally positioned for significant financial returns.

Nisus Finance has inaugurated a new office in Dubai to enhance its regional influence and capitalize on emerging opportunities. Chairman Amit Anil Goenka expressed enthusiasm for the growth prospects, highlighting the strategic acquisitions as the beginning of a period of substantial and sustained success in the GCC region's vibrant real estate market.

(With inputs from agencies.)