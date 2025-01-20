Lubi Industries Partners with BPCL to Supercharge India's EV Infrastructure

In a strategic move toward enhancing India's electric vehicle infrastructure, Lubi Industries has secured a landmark contract with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). The agreement involves the manufacture, supply, installation, and commissioning of 1,400 fast DC chargers across the nation, marking a significant milestone in developing a robust and self-sufficient EV charging network.

The project will see Lubi Industries delivering 60kW fast chargers to BPCL retail outlets nationwide, ensuring seamless charging for electric vehicle users. This strategic initiative will comprise a substantial share of India's annual DC charger installations, accelerating EV adoption and promoting sustainable mobility.

With a focus on energy independence and cleaner transportation, this endeavor emphasizes locally manufactured products and adherence to strict quality standards set by regulatory agencies. Lubi's chargers are designed for maximum uptime and long operational life, contributing to a sustainable and future-proof EV ecosystem.

Lubi Industries' management expressed pride in partnering with BPCL on this transformative project, aligning with their mission to support India's EV revolution. Their cutting-edge charging solutions promise an uninterrupted experience for EV users, highlighting the importance of indigenization in developing critical infrastructure.

This initiative aims to create an accessible charging network, enhancing the driving experience for EV users while boosting India's EV manufacturing sector. As electric vehicles become a tangible reality in India, Lubi Industries and BPCL stand at the forefront of promoting cleaner transportation and meeting the rising demand for alternative energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)