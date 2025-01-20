Left Menu

India Approves 1 Million Tonne Sugar Export for 2024-25 Season

The Indian government has permitted the export of 1 million tonnes of sugar for the 2024-25 season. This move aims to stabilize prices and support farmers and workers in the sugar industry. The approval comes after last season's complete export restriction due to domestic supply issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 16:38 IST
India Approves 1 Million Tonne Sugar Export for 2024-25 Season
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant policy shift, the Indian government has authorized the export of 1 million tonnes of sugar for the 2024-25 season, which concludes in September. This strategic decision was announced by Food Minister Pralhad Joshi in a social media post and aims to ensure price stability.

The export allocation is set to benefit approximately five crore farmer families and five lakh industry workers, highlighting the government's commitment to strengthening the sugar sector. Minister Joshi emphasized the positive impact of this decision on both the agricultural and manufacturing facets of the industry.

Last season saw a complete halt in sugar exports due to concerns over domestic supply. This latest move marks a turnaround in policy, as reflected in the Food Ministry's recent order which details the sugar mill-wise allocation of the export quota.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025