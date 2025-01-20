India Approves 1 Million Tonne Sugar Export for 2024-25 Season
The Indian government has permitted the export of 1 million tonnes of sugar for the 2024-25 season. This move aims to stabilize prices and support farmers and workers in the sugar industry. The approval comes after last season's complete export restriction due to domestic supply issues.
- Country:
- India
In a significant policy shift, the Indian government has authorized the export of 1 million tonnes of sugar for the 2024-25 season, which concludes in September. This strategic decision was announced by Food Minister Pralhad Joshi in a social media post and aims to ensure price stability.
The export allocation is set to benefit approximately five crore farmer families and five lakh industry workers, highlighting the government's commitment to strengthening the sugar sector. Minister Joshi emphasized the positive impact of this decision on both the agricultural and manufacturing facets of the industry.
Last season saw a complete halt in sugar exports due to concerns over domestic supply. This latest move marks a turnaround in policy, as reflected in the Food Ministry's recent order which details the sugar mill-wise allocation of the export quota.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- sugar
- export
- India
- 2024-25
- policy
- government
- Pralhad Joshi
- farmers
- workers
- quota
ALSO READ
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge
OYO Implements Controversial Check-In Policy for Unmarried Couples
Kumaraswamy Accuses Karnataka Government of 'Daylight Robbery' Amid Fare Hikes
Transforming Healthcare in Himachal: Government's Bold Initiative
Rajasthan's New Social Media Policy: Empowering Influencers to Boost Government Initiatives