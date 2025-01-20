Left Menu

Unlocking Investment: Advantage Assam Attracts South Korean Business Leaders

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma showcased the strategic, locational, and policy advantages of Assam to South Korean industrialists. Highlighting India's fast-growing economy, Sarma encouraged investments in Assam, emphasizing government support under 'Act East Policy'. The Advantage Assam 2.0 summit aims to boost industrial ties and growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:33 IST
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made a compelling case for investing in Assam during his visit to South Korea, highlighting the state's locational and strategic benefits. Speaking at the Advantage Assam roadshow, Sarma underscored India's economic growth and the northeastern state's potential as an industrial hub.

In an effort to attract South Korean investment, he elaborated on the state's favorable policies and the Indian government's focus on the Northeast under its 'Act East Policy.' Sarma assured potential investors of the government's support and the unique opportunities Assam offers in accessing rapidly growing markets.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, scheduled for February, is set to draw major industrial players. Sarma also discussed partnerships with the Korea Trade Investment Promotion Agency, advocating for investments in sectors like tourism, semiconductors, and automobiles to transform Assam's socio-economic landscape.

