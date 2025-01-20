Hitachi Energy India Plans Major Capital Raise to Fuel Strategic Growth

Hitachi Energy India announced plans to raise Rs 4,200 crore through issuing equity shares or other securities, pending shareholder approval.

The voting process for this financial decision is scheduled between January 22 and February 20, according to a recent exchange filing.

The capital raised will bolster the company's growth objectives, funding necessary for both organic and inorganic expansion, working capital, and capital expenditures. These funds are also crucial for debt repayment and servicing, essential to Hitachi Energy India's continuing projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)