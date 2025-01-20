Left Menu

Hitachi Energy India Plans Major Capital Raise to Fuel Strategic Growth

Hitachi Energy India is seeking shareholder approval to raise Rs 4,200 crore through issuance of equity shares or other securities. The voting will be held from January 22 to February 20. Funds will support growth objectives, capital expenditure, and debt servicing, given the company's strategic expansion plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 19:38 IST
Hitachi Energy India Plans Major Capital Raise to Fuel Strategic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hitachi Energy India announced plans to raise Rs 4,200 crore through issuing equity shares or other securities, pending shareholder approval.

The voting process for this financial decision is scheduled between January 22 and February 20, according to a recent exchange filing.

The capital raised will bolster the company's growth objectives, funding necessary for both organic and inorganic expansion, working capital, and capital expenditures. These funds are also crucial for debt repayment and servicing, essential to Hitachi Energy India's continuing projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025