Hitachi Energy India Plans Major Capital Raise to Fuel Strategic Growth
Hitachi Energy India is seeking shareholder approval to raise Rs 4,200 crore through issuance of equity shares or other securities. The voting will be held from January 22 to February 20. Funds will support growth objectives, capital expenditure, and debt servicing, given the company's strategic expansion plans.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 19:38 IST
Hitachi Energy India announced plans to raise Rs 4,200 crore through issuing equity shares or other securities, pending shareholder approval.
The voting process for this financial decision is scheduled between January 22 and February 20, according to a recent exchange filing.
The capital raised will bolster the company's growth objectives, funding necessary for both organic and inorganic expansion, working capital, and capital expenditures. These funds are also crucial for debt repayment and servicing, essential to Hitachi Energy India's continuing projects.
