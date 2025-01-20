Left Menu

Goyal Champions Diamond SMEs in Brussels

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized India's commitment to safeguarding small and medium enterprises in the diamond industry. He urged the EU to extend the deadline for technology-based certification, highlighting its importance for Indian SMEs. He also promoted India's investment opportunities to European business leaders.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal reiterated his commitment to protecting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the diamond industry on Monday. During discussions in Brussels, he urged the European Union to consider extending the deadline for technology-based certification crucial to the sector.

In a meeting with representatives from the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), Goyal underscored the need to uphold the interests of India's smaller enterprises in the diamond arena. He highlighted that this certification is vital for safeguarding consumer interests and supporting Indian businesses.

Minister Goyal also engaged with top executives from numerous European companies, stressing India's promise of a fair and equitable Free Trade Agreement. He encouraged industry leaders to explore India's offerings as a promising destination for investment.

