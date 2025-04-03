Left Menu

India-US Pharmaceutical Trade Boost: Exclusion from US Tariffs Marks Progress

The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) cheers the exclusion of pharmaceuticals from US tariffs, showcasing strengthened India-US trade relations. This move supports the Mission 500 initiative to elevate bilateral trade to USD 500 billion. US tariffs on other sectors and countries highlight ongoing trade challenges and partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 10:23 IST
India-US Pharmaceutical Trade Boost: Exclusion from US Tariffs Marks Progress
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) has hailed the United States' decision to exclude pharmaceuticals from newly imposed tariffs. This development marks a pivotal moment for India-US trade relations, with Secretary General Sudarshan Jain pointing to the Mission 500 initiative's goal of doubling bilateral trade to USD 500 billion as a key factor.

In a statement, Jain highlighted the foundational role of pharmaceuticals in India's contribution to global and US healthcare, emphasizing the importance of affordable medicine supplies. He welcomed the tariff decision, calling it a testament to the significance of cost-effective generic medicines in public health and economic resilience.

US President Donald Trump recently announced new import tariffs, with specific mention of a 26 percent rate on India. While addressing the Make America Wealthy Again Event, Trump noted high tariff charges by several countries compared to the US's relatively low tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025