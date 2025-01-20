Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Targets Food Processing and AI for Investment Growth at Davos

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Secretary, Manoj Kumar Singh, emphasized the state's focus on food processing, electronic manufacturing, and AI as key areas for investment. The UP delegation is actively engaging with major companies to foster growth and employment in these sectors.

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh's Chief Secretary, Manoj Kumar Singh, outlined crucial investment areas for the state at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. In discussions with ANI, Singh highlighted the significant role of the food processing industry, electronic manufacturing, and emerging technologies like AI in propelling UP's growth.

Singh disclosed that the delegation from Uttar Pradesh has already engaged in dialogue with companies such as Budweiser and has plans to confer with corporate giants like Coke, Pepsi, and Microsoft. 'Our primary focus is on the food processing industry, given agriculture is UP's backbone,' Singh stated. He noted that this focus could enhance employment and increase farmers' income. Additionally, 55 percent of the country's mobile components are manufactured in UP, along with 60 percent of related components, marking another sector flourishing in the state. Singh also underlined the potential of new technologies like AI.

Singh revealed upcoming discussions with Coke and Pepsi regarding food processing initiatives and meetings with Microsoft concerning geospatial technologies. Approximately eight Indian states, including representatives from the Union government, are participating in the WEF meeting this year.

Notable figures at the event include Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Chirag Paswan, and Jayant Singh Chaudhary, as well as Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrababu Naidu, and A. Revanth Reddy. These delegations, alongside national government representatives, aim to fortify trade and investment avenues between India and global business leaders.

The 2025 WEF meeting in Davos, running from January 20 to 24, aims to unite governmental, business, and civil society leaders to strategize global improvement under this year's theme, 'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

