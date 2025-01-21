Uttar Pradesh Eyes Global Investment at Davos
Uttar Pradesh's Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh highlights investment opportunities in food processing, AI, and electronics at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The state aims to engage with companies like Budweiser, Coke, Pepsi, and Microsoft to boost employment and economic growth.
- Country:
- Switzerland
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh emphasized the state's commitment to attracting investments in key sectors, including food processing, artificial intelligence, and electronics manufacturing. His remarks were made during discussions with businesses such as Budweiser, with plans to engage further with giants like Coke, Pepsi, and Microsoft.
Singh highlighted the significance of the food processing industry, attributing it to its potential to boost employment and enhance farmers' remuneration. Uttar Pradesh, leading in electronic component manufacturing, also focuses on exploiting opportunities in AI, aiming to carve out a niche in these emerging sectors.
The gathering at WEF, attended by Indian state representatives and the Union government, underscores efforts to fortify trade and investment linkages between India and global business leaders. The Davos meeting, themed 'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age,' blends agendas of governmental, business, and civil society leaders to foster global progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories
Protest for Justice: Prashant Kishor's Arrest at Gandhi Maidan
South Korea Extends Airport Shutdown Amid Jeju Air Crash Probe
Prashant Kishor, who had been on fast unto death to press demand for cancellation of Bihar PSC exam in Patna, detained: Police.
Markets Jitter as Political Changes Loom and Economic Data Awaits