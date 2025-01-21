Uttar Pradesh Eyes Global Investment at Davos

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh emphasized the state's commitment to attracting investments in key sectors, including food processing, artificial intelligence, and electronics manufacturing. His remarks were made during discussions with businesses such as Budweiser, with plans to engage further with giants like Coke, Pepsi, and Microsoft.

Singh highlighted the significance of the food processing industry, attributing it to its potential to boost employment and enhance farmers' remuneration. Uttar Pradesh, leading in electronic component manufacturing, also focuses on exploiting opportunities in AI, aiming to carve out a niche in these emerging sectors.

The gathering at WEF, attended by Indian state representatives and the Union government, underscores efforts to fortify trade and investment linkages between India and global business leaders. The Davos meeting, themed 'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age,' blends agendas of governmental, business, and civil society leaders to foster global progress.

