Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Eyes Global Investment at Davos

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh highlights investment opportunities in food processing, AI, and electronics at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The state aims to engage with companies like Budweiser, Coke, Pepsi, and Microsoft to boost employment and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 09:45 IST
Uttar Pradesh Eyes Global Investment at Davos
Manoj Kumar Singh, Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh emphasized the state's commitment to attracting investments in key sectors, including food processing, artificial intelligence, and electronics manufacturing. His remarks were made during discussions with businesses such as Budweiser, with plans to engage further with giants like Coke, Pepsi, and Microsoft.

Singh highlighted the significance of the food processing industry, attributing it to its potential to boost employment and enhance farmers' remuneration. Uttar Pradesh, leading in electronic component manufacturing, also focuses on exploiting opportunities in AI, aiming to carve out a niche in these emerging sectors.

The gathering at WEF, attended by Indian state representatives and the Union government, underscores efforts to fortify trade and investment linkages between India and global business leaders. The Davos meeting, themed 'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age,' blends agendas of governmental, business, and civil society leaders to foster global progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Central Asia Inflation: The Impact of Global Shocks and Domestic Policy Responses

Innovative Financing for EMDEs: Tackling Climate Challenges with Scalable Tools

Portfolio Adjustment Costs: A New Lens on Currency Market Dynamics and Returns

Mapping Mozambique's Agriculture: Technology, Challenges, and the Road to Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025