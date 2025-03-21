Britain's Heathrow Airport will be closed Friday after an electrical substation fire causes a power outage, reports AP.
PTI | London | Updated: 21-03-2025 09:05 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 09:05 IST
Britain's Heathrow Airport will be closed Friday after an electrical substation fire causes a power outage, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Heathrow
- Airport
- closure
- power outage
- fire
- substation
- disruption
- travel
- emergency
- response
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 5-US plans to fire 80,000 Veterans Affairs workers as part of Trump cuts, sparking backlash
UPDATE 6-US plans to fire 80,000 Veterans Affairs workers as part of Trump cuts, sparking backlash
UPDATE 3-US board reinstates thousands of USDA employees fired by Trump administration
Veterans fired from federal jobs say they feel betrayed, including some who voted for Trump
UPDATE 2-Hamas says Trump threats encourage Netanyahu to evade Gaza ceasefire deal