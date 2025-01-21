Left Menu

Nagpur: India's Emerging Urban Jewel Shaping the Future

Liases Foras has unveiled a report highlighting Nagpur's rapid transformation into a major urban hub. With increasing connectivity, strong infrastructure, and strategic government initiatives, Nagpur is becoming a top choice for business and living, marking an era of significant economic and social prominence in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-01-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 10:17 IST
Nagpur: India's Emerging Urban Jewel Shaping the Future
An Emerging Excellence: Nagpur's Transformational Journey. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nagpur, India is on the brink of a major transformation, according to a new report by Liases Foras, a premier non-broking real estate research firm. As India's urban centers contribute over 60% of the national GDP, cities like Nagpur are emerging as crucial alternatives to the congested metropolitans, buoyed by substantial infrastructural investments and strategic government initiatives.

Strategically situated at the Zero Mile marker, Nagpur is becoming a connectivity hub. The Rs60,000-crore Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway, alongside key national highways, underscores its strategic importance. The ongoing expansion of the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport spotlights Nagpur's potential as Asia's largest logistics hub under the MIHAN project.

In addition to connectivity, Nagpur offers an impressive social infrastructure, quality living environment, and increasing tourism opportunities. Its southern zones are witnessing a real estate boom with high demand for premium residences. As India progresses towards a $5 trillion economy, Nagpur is poised to become a keystone of this growth, embodying the country's urban future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025