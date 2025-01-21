Nagpur: India's Emerging Urban Jewel Shaping the Future

Nagpur, India is on the brink of a major transformation, according to a new report by Liases Foras, a premier non-broking real estate research firm. As India's urban centers contribute over 60% of the national GDP, cities like Nagpur are emerging as crucial alternatives to the congested metropolitans, buoyed by substantial infrastructural investments and strategic government initiatives.

Strategically situated at the Zero Mile marker, Nagpur is becoming a connectivity hub. The Rs60,000-crore Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway, alongside key national highways, underscores its strategic importance. The ongoing expansion of the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport spotlights Nagpur's potential as Asia's largest logistics hub under the MIHAN project.

In addition to connectivity, Nagpur offers an impressive social infrastructure, quality living environment, and increasing tourism opportunities. Its southern zones are witnessing a real estate boom with high demand for premium residences. As India progresses towards a $5 trillion economy, Nagpur is poised to become a keystone of this growth, embodying the country's urban future.

(With inputs from agencies.)