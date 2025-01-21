Left Menu

Indian Workforce's Global Ascendancy: Minister Jayant Chaudhary Highlights at Davos

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary highlights the global impact of Indian workers and emphasizes skill development at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He advocates for increased investment in India and focuses on technological collaboration and workforce innovation to address global challenges.

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary, in a statement at the World Economic Forum in Davos, asserted the growing visibility and influence of Indian workers on the global stage. He emphasized the need to promote the Indian growth narrative worldwide, highlighting the nation's advancements in skill development and education.

Speaking at this significant global gathering, Chaudhary underscored India's commitment to fostering a skilled workforce and driving innovation. He aims to attract more investments to India and enhance international partnerships during several scheduled governmental and corporate meetings throughout the forum.

Chaudhary also plans to discuss critical topics such as AI adoption, workforce preparation for technological changes, and the essential role of women in workforce transformation. These discussions aim to drive transformative change and address pressing global challenges through collaboration and innovation.

