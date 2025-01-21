Left Menu

India's Global Impact: Naidu Highlights Leadership and Innovation

At a CII session during the WEF in Davos, Andhra Pradesh's CM N. Chandrababu Naidu praised the global contributions of Indians, citing India's technological edge and demographic dividend as key advantages. He credited PM Narendra Modi's leadership and called for a global leadership center for future leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:22 IST
India's Global Impact: Naidu Highlights Leadership and Innovation
Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a session organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, emphasized the significant contributions of Indians to the global community. He highlighted India's strengths, including its technological edge and demographic advantage, which he believes position the country as a global leader.

Naidu credited the country's success to strong leadership, particularly praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing stability and vision. With a young and dynamic workforce, Naidu asserted that India's demographic dividend presents a unique opportunity for sustained global influence, predicting that India could be a top global power by 2047.

Reflecting on his initiatives to boost Indian entrepreneurship, Naidu shared past efforts to connect Indian innovators with international markets. He emphasized the transformative potential of emerging technologies like AI and quantum computing in shaping effective solutions and called for a global leadership center to prepare future leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025