India's Global Impact: Naidu Highlights Leadership and Innovation
At a CII session during the WEF in Davos, Andhra Pradesh's CM N. Chandrababu Naidu praised the global contributions of Indians, citing India's technological edge and demographic dividend as key advantages. He credited PM Narendra Modi's leadership and called for a global leadership center for future leaders.
In a session organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, emphasized the significant contributions of Indians to the global community. He highlighted India's strengths, including its technological edge and demographic advantage, which he believes position the country as a global leader.
Naidu credited the country's success to strong leadership, particularly praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing stability and vision. With a young and dynamic workforce, Naidu asserted that India's demographic dividend presents a unique opportunity for sustained global influence, predicting that India could be a top global power by 2047.
Reflecting on his initiatives to boost Indian entrepreneurship, Naidu shared past efforts to connect Indian innovators with international markets. He emphasized the transformative potential of emerging technologies like AI and quantum computing in shaping effective solutions and called for a global leadership center to prepare future leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
